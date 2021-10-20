Eco-scout camp held in Lankaran

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The fifth Eco-scout camp has been successfully held in Lankaran.

Some 100 young nature-enthusiasts attended the camp initiated by IDEA Public Union in partnership with Azerbaijan Scout Association and Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The three-day camp took place in one of the region's unique protected areas -Hirkan National Park.

Founded in 2004, Hirkan National Park is rich in plant species. The vegetation cover is mainly represented by trees and shrubs that form forests here.

Of 435 tree and shrub species occurring in Azerbaijan 150 ones grow in the Hirkan forests.

Front-Asian leopard, lynx, wild cat, badger, wild boar, roe deer, sika deer, raccoon are found among. Front-Asian leopard, protected under the Red Data Book of Azerbaijan and IUCN list can be found there.

The Red-listed species also include Talish longhorn beetle, Talish ground beetle, speckled wood, and many other insects.

Hirkan National Park is home to 118 bird species, 16 of which, including black stork, osprey, Northern goshawk, imperial eagle, Talish Caucasian pheasant, black francolin are listed in the Red Data Book of Azerbaijan.

During the camp, participants were given a lecture about the extraordinary wilderness of the national park and the rare leopard that inhabits deep forests of the park.

Campers also took a trail to the marvelous Khanbulan lake, where they engaged in first aid, hiking, archery, orienteering, and various other sports adventures.

The youth were informed about Hirkan National Park, in particular, about the leopards found there.

Young people also discussed global environmental problems as part of the training "From Waste to Art".

In conclusion, all participants of the camp were awarded certificates.

Note that IDEA Public Association launched Eco-Scout camp last March to promote environmental awareness and protection.

The first camp within the Eco-Scout project was held in May this year at Shirvan National Park.