Some 50 apartments given to war-affected citizens

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has provided 50 more apartments to another group of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans.

The apartments are in a residential complex in Absheron region, Baku's Ramana and Khojahasan settlement.

About 11,000 martyrs' families and disabled war veterans were already provided with apartments and individual houses by the ministry. Under the presidential decree, 20,000 more apartments and private houses will be given to these categories of citizens in 2021-2025.

Some 3,000 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans under the presidential instructions in 2021. This means the number of houses and apartments provided to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled in 2021, compared to 2020.

So far, 1,750 apartments were provided to these categories of citizens in 2021.

The ministry takes consistent measures to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures already covered 30,000 citizens of these categories. In addition, the ministry involved over 7,000 citizens, including members of the martyrs' families in an employment program in the post-war period.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.