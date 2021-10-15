Country registers 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 735 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 1,850 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 15.

Some 735 patients have recovered and 14 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 498,630 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 476,964 patients have recovered, 6,734 people have died. Currently, 14,932 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,346 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,000,973 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,138,351 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,942,003 citizens, and the second one to 4,196,348 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 31,417 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.