Azerbaijan holding talks on TURKOVAC COVID-19 vaccine trials - ministry

By Trend

Azerbaijan is holding talks on conducting trials of TURKOVAC COVID-19 vaccine [made in Turkey] in the country, the Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told Trend.

According to Gasimov, the work has begun recently, and cooperation with Turkey will be established in this area.

"The researches will be carried out in Azerbaijan as well. There is no specific date for the start of the trials. It depends on when the work with the documentation is completed. Since this is a complex issue related to human health, we mustn’t haste. There are protocols on the basis of which the work is conducted,” he added.