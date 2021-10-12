Baku awaits cloudy weather

TODAY.AZ / Society

12 October 2021 [16:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 13. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +14-16 °C at night, +20-23 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °Cat night and +20-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

 Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg, relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent. 

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

In the regions, the temperature will be +11-16 °Cat night, +19-24 °C in the daytime. 

In the mountains, it will be +2-6 °C at night and +7-12 °C in the daytime.

