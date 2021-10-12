Baku awaits cloudy weather

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 13. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +14-16 °C at night, +20-23 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °Cat night and +20-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg, relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

In the regions, the temperature will be +11-16 °Cat night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, it will be +2-6 °C at night and +7-12 °C in the daytime.