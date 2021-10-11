Azerbaijan confirms 1,032 more COVID-19 cases, 1,043 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 1,032 new COVID-19 cases, 1,043 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 492,179 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 473,023 of them have recovered, and 6,664 people have died. Currently, 12,492 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,385 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,952,737 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 33,833 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 10.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 11,726 citizens, and the second one to 22,107 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,996,778 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,889,178 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,107,600 people - the second dose.