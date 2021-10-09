Azerbaijan confirms 904 more COVID-19 cases, 1,196 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 904 new COVID-19 cases, 1,196 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers

Up until now, 490,130 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 470,861 of them have recovered, and 6,638 people have died. Currently, 12,631 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,664 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,932,673 tests have been conducted so far.

Some .38,789 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. .., Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,121 citizens, and the second one to 25,668 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,923,055 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,863,636 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,059,419 people - the second dose.