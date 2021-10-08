TODAY.AZ / Society

Rainless weather expected on Saturday

08 October 2021 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on October 9. North-east wind will be followed by the south-east wind.

The air temperature will be 9-11 °C at night, 15-17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity reaches 60-70 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime. 

Fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Rainy weather is expected in some country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The air temperature  will be 10-13 °C at night, 16-20 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be range from 1 to 3 °C, in the daytime 4-8 °C.

