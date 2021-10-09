Some 1,600 apartments given to war-affected citizens

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Protection Deputy Minister Vusal Nasirli has said that 1,600 apartments have already been provided to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in 2021, Day.az has reported.

The deputy minister noted that the state pays special attention, provides constant support and implements programs to help the martyrs' families and war-affected civilians.

"One of the most important of these programs is to provide housing for the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans. Under the program this year it is planned to provide 3,000 apartments, of which 1,600 have already been provided," he said.

Nasirli also noted that the amount of pensions, allowances, and, in general, social payments to these groups of citizens had been significantly increased.

The ministry takes consistent measures to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures already covered 30,000 citizens of these categories. In addition, the ministry involved over 7,000 citizens, including members of the martyrs' families in an employment program in the post-war period.

Under the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens representing the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be given apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.