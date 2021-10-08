Azerbaijan confirms 1,013 more COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 489,226 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 469,665 of them have recovered, and 6,625 people have died. Currently, 12 936 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,853 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,923,009 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 42,746 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,173 citizens, and the second one to 29,573 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,884,266 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,850,515 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,033,751 people - the second dose.