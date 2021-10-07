Drizzle expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 8. Drizzle is expected in Absheron Peninsula. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +11-13 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °Cat night, and +16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Fog is predicted in some areas in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-13 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, and 0-3 °C in the daytime.