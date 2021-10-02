Excavation work ends on part of tunnel on Azerbaijan's Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road

Excavation work has ended on the upper part of the T5 tunnel on Azerbaijan's Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road under construction, Trend reports on Oct.2

It is planned to build seven tunnels on the highway, including a tunnel, the foundation of which was laid by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on June 14 on the section of the road passing through the village of Dashalty.

Excavation work on the upper part of the tunnel with the code name T5 with a length of 431 meters in the left direction of movement has already been completed. Work in the right direction with a length of 478 meters continues.

Also, work has been completed at the entrances to tunnels T1, T2, and T4. At present, drilling and blasting operations are underway to remove rocks from the inner sections of the tunnels.

According to the project, the total length of the seven tunnels will be about 6.5 kilometers.

The tunnels with a length of 350 to 3,300 meters and a width of 12 meters will have two lanes in the same direction.

At present, earthworks are being carried out on different sections of the road. In addition, the project provides for the construction of nine viaducts, 59 drainage pipes, and 10 underground passages. The corresponding work has already begun.

The first 48-kilometer section of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway will be six-lane, and the section of the highway from the 48th to the 81st kilometer will be four-lane.

The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway originates from the M6 Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Minjivan-state border with Armenia and passes through the liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly and Shusha districts.