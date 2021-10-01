Azerbaijan confirms 774 more COVID-19 cases, 1,778 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 774 new COVID-19 cases, 1,778 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 483,902 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 458,922 of them have recovered, and 6,525 people have died. Currently, 18,455 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,484 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,859,015 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 68,676 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,517 citizens, and the second one to 52,159 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,554,628 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,762,232 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,792,396 people - the second dose.