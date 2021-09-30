Azerbaijan confirms 842 more COVID-19 cases, 2,062 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 842 new COVID-19 cases, 2,062 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 483,128 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 457,144 of them have recovered, and 6,513 people have died. Currently, 19,471 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,668 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,849,531 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 67,977 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 29.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 15,583 citizens, and the second one to 52,394 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,485,952 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,745,715 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,740,237 people - the second dose.