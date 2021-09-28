Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes control of treatment of Azerbaijani journalist

By Trend

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has taken control of the treatment of a well-known journalist, Deputy Secretary General of the Azerbaijani Judo Federation Elnur Ashrafoglu, who got sick with coronavirus, Trend reports.

The Foundation currently provides support for the implementation of all necessary measures in connection with the treatment of the journalist.

Elnur Ashrafoglu was previously admitted to the "Yeni Clinic" (New Clinic) medical institution. The journalist is in a coma and is connected to an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) device. His mother Zohra Huseynova appealed to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva with a request to provide appropriate assistance in connection with the treatment.