3,000 sky lanterns launched from Memorial Complex of Patriotic War in Baku

By Trend

During the action "Our Martyrs Are Our Pride" of the Public Association "Regional Development" of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the territory of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum, the foundation of which was laid today, the beams of special searchlights directed into the sky symbolized a triumphal arch, Trend reports.

During the action, volunteers of the Regional Development NGO launched up to 3,000 sky lanterns into the sky.

On September 27, the Day of Remembrance, a march was organized in Baku in memory of the soldiers and officers who died in the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the civilians that were killed and compatriots who went missing. During the march, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum on November 8 Avenue.

The order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020 to create the Memorial Complex of the Patriotic War and the Victory Museum to demonstrate the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, the historical Victory they won and to perpetuate the blessed memory of our martyrs.

Over the past period, a project was prepared for the Memorial Complex of the Patriotic War and the Victory Museum. The name of each of the martyrs of the Patriotic War will be captured in the Museum complex, the exhibits collected here will once again demonstrate the courage of the soldiers and officers who fought for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, and the determination of the Azerbaijani people. It is noted that a park will be laid out around the complex.