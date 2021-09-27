Address of Azerbaijani president to people on Remembrance Day broadcasted in front of Juma Mosque in Aghdam

By Trend

A ceremony to mark Remembrance Day was held in the Juma Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on September 27, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports.

Initially, the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and prayers were offered. With the participation of the religious leaders of Barda and Aghdam districts, namaz and prayers were offered.

The ceremony participants also listened in front of the Juma Mosque to an address on the occasion of the Remembrance Day of to the Azerbaijani people of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, broadcast on TV.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov, religious figures from Barda and Aghdam, police officers, and military personnel took part in the ceremony dedicated to Remembrance Day.