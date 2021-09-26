Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 56,355 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Sept 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 13654 citizens, and the second one to 42,701 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 8 349 945 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 4 713 750 people, and the second - by 3 636 195 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.