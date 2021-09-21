Azerbaijan employs 715 war-affected citizens

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The number of members of martyrs’ families and war veterans employed within the Employment Marathon has reached 715, Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has reported.

Of 715 citizens, 597 are war veterans, and the rest are members of martyrs' families.

So far, the number of employers who joined the Employment Marathon has reached 507, and the number of available vacancies is 2,489.

Of the total number of employers, 265 employers work in public institutions, while 242 in private.

It should be noted that the Employment Marathon aims to support the employment of people affected by the Second Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs' families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures have already covered 26,000 citizens of these categories. In addition, the ministry involved 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs' families in an employment program in the post-war period.

Moreover, the ministry plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,300 have already been given.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.