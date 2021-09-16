Baku - beacon of modern architecture, says BBC News article

By Trend

BBC News published an article - ‘How Azerbaijan’s capital Baku built on its heritage to become a beacon of modern architecture,', highlighting architecture in Baku, Trend reports.

“East and West have influenced the appearance of Baku, and the most ambitious and grandiose architectural projects have been implemented in the city over the past 20 years. The Azerbaijani capital is constantly developing,” the article says.

In Baku, where antiquity is in harmony with modernity, skyscrapers, ancient fortresses and historical monuments coexist, the article says.

The article provides information about the Maiden Tower, which is an architectural monument of the 12th century and is considered a symbol of Baku. It is located on the territory of Icheri Sheher (Old City) in Baku and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The article also highlights the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, the Heydar Aliyev Center, built by the world-famous architect Zaha Hadid, Crystal Hall, located near the Flag Square, the SOCAR Tower building, built in accordance with the concept of Wind and Flame, about Flame Towers, which are completely covered with LED screens, the Park Bulvar shopping center, the Government House built in the Baroque architectural style, as well as the building of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The article, describing the Heydar Mosque in Baku, notes that high minarets, special architectural elements, including domes, give it a special beauty.

The article also tells about the Bibiheybat mosque, dating back to the 13th century and