Advisor to former head of Azerbaijani Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units retires

By Trend

Shahriyar Fatullayev, an advisor to Ramin Bayramly, the former board chairman of the Azerbaijani Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), has applied for his resignation, TABIB told Trend on Sept.13.

On Sept.12, Ramin Bayramly said on Twitter that he was resigning from the post of chairman of the board of TAB?B.

By decree of the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) Zaur Aliyev, Vugar Gurbanov was appointed as the Acting Head of TABIB.