Country registers 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 3,065 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 1,157 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 13.

Some 3,065 patients have recovered and 31 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 461,249 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 412,469 patients have recovered, 6,134 people have died. Currently, 42,646 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,123 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,661,119 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,611,206 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,508,115 citizens, and the second one to 3,103,091 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 1,266 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.