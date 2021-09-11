Azerbaijani prime minister signs decree on terms of school holidays

By Trend





Pupils of primary classes in Azerbaijani schools will study on November 16-18 during the autumn holidays, and on January 27-28 during the winter holidays, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The respective decree was signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, educational institutions of general secondary and complete secondary education, as well as other educational institutions will work on November 16-19 during autumn holidays, and on January 27, 28 and 31 – during winter holidays.

Earlier, the Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev signed an order on the approval of the curriculum for individual education, according to which autumn school holidays will last from November 16 to November 20, winter - from January 27 to January 31, and additional holidays for pupils of primary classes - from May 1 to May 5.