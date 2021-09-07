TODAY.AZ / Society

Number of students attending lectures at Azerbaijani universities to be limited - ministry

07 September 2021 [17:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The number of students attending lectures at universities of Azerbaijan will be limited, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Sept.7, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, the attendance of about 50-60 students will be allowed at the face-to-face lectures.

"The ministry is against lectures in universities in large auditoriums and in this regard, rules are being developed," he said.

The minister also noted that education workers must be vaccinated [from COVID-19] or submit a certificate of contraindications.

