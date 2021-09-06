Country registers 2,406 new COVID-19 cases, 2,867 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,406 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 6.

Some 2,867 patients have recovered and 37 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 445,278 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 386,549 patients have recovered, 5,879 people have died. Currently, 52,850 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,550 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,563,070 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,236,381 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,359,737 citizens, and the second one to 2,876,644 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 1,107 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.