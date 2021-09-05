Photo of the day: Registration for Baku-Fuzuli flight in Azerbaijan

By Trend

A significant event was held at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli International Airport on September 5, Trend reports.

Before the commissioning of the airport, the biggest Airbus A340-500 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku, made a test flight and landed at the first airport in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, liberated from Armenian occupation.

Trend's correspondent Farid Zohrabov took a photo at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport [showing a man boarding on the Fuzuli flight], which showcases Azerbaijan's rapid steps to turn the airport into transport and logistics center of the region.

After 30 years of occupation, the landing of a passenger plane on the liberated lands and the rapid construction of the airport were possible thanks to the direct control of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over the construction work.

This airport will be an air gateway to Karabakh region.