Hopefully will also participate in opening of airports in Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur – AZAL VP

By Trend

The Karabakh passenger plane and one of the biggest cargo planes, Boeing 747-400, made test flights to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli International Airport, the air gateway of the Karabakh region, Eldar Hajiyev, vice-president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), told Trend .

Hajiyev spoke about the test flights of passenger and cargo planes from Baku to the Fuzuli International Airport on Sept. 5.

"It is hard to express our feelings," vice-president of Azerbaijan Airlines added. "Our lands were under occupation a year ago, fierce battles were conducted in these lands 11 months ago. We express our gratitude to our supreme commander and the Azerbaijani Army. Welcome to Karabakh!".

The vice-president of Azerbaijan Airlines stressed that the construction of two airports in the East Zangazur region has already begun upon the order of the Azerbaijani president.

"I hope that we will participate in the opening of those airports in East Zangazur in the coming years," Hajiyev added.