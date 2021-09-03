Country registers 3,762 new COVID-19 cases, 3,812 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,762 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 3.

Some 3,812 patients have recovered and 38 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 436,257 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 377,287 patients have recovered, 5,760 people have died. Currently, 53,210 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 19,017 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,517,734 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,095,693 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,287,967 citizens, and the second one to 2,807,726 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 85,760 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.