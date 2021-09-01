No need for COVID passport in Azerbaijan to visit outdoor catering facilities - ministry

By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens resting in open-air (outdoor) cafes, restaurants, teahouses and other catering facilities do not need a COVID passport, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurlan Aliyev told Trend.

He explained that this requirement only applies to closed spaces.

According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, starting from September 1, persons aged over 18 can use the services of catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers only with a COVID passport.