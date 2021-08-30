Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, 1,770 patients have recovered, and 39 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 421,103 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 362,898 of them have recovered, and 5,592 people have died. Currently, 52,613 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,191 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,442,244 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,225 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 768 citizens, and the second one to 457 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,689,031 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,043,744 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2, 645,287 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.