Short rain expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Short rain is expected in Baku on August 25. In the second half of the day, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Mild northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +24-27 °C at night, +30-34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +25-27 °C at night and +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather and hail are expected in the country's regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.