Unvaccinated citizens barred from entering malls, catering facilities as of September

Azerbaijan will ban unvaccinated citizens’ entry to large shopping centers and catering facilities as of September 1, Interior Ministry’s Spokesman Elshad Hajiyev said on August 23.

The official stressed that in case of the violation of this rule, the owner of such facilities but not the citizens will be fined.

Citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the above-mentioned facilities, Hajiyev added.

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Shahmar Movsumov announced on August 20 that residents over the age of 18 will be required to introduce COVID-19 passports for entering public catering establishments, hotels and large shopping centers.

No requirements on COVID-19 vaccination will imposed for Baku metro passengers and for buyers in grocery stores, while the decision to reopen theaters and cinemas is expected to be made in the future depending on the further epidemiological situation, Movsumov said.

The existence of COVID-19 passports will be checked though a newly-launched mobile application.

It should be noted that as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.