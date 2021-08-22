Azerbaijani servicemen continue preps for 'Artillery Fire Masters' contest

Preparation of the Azerbaijani artillerymen for the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games - 2021" continues, the country's defense ministry has reported.



Azerbaijani artillerymen, who participated in the drawing procedure, at first got acquainted with the safety rules, the contest's features, the conditions for the stages, bounds for conducting fire and combat training exercises, as well as the material and technical base of the firing range.