Azerbaijan confirms 3,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,196 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,551 new COVID-19 cases, 1,196 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 388,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 344,603 of them have recovered, and 5,279 people have died. Currently, 38,555 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,982 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,304,865 tests have been conducted so far.