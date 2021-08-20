New COVID-19 restrictions to enter into force as of September

By Aisha Jabbarova

New COVID-19 restrictions will enter into force in Azerbaijan as of September 1, Presidential Aide Shahmar Movsumov said on August 20.

Under the new restrictions, residents over the age of 18 will be required to introduce COVID-19 passports for entering public catering establishments, hotels and large shopping centers, Movsumov said while addressing the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

No requirements on COVID-19 vaccination will imposed for Baku metro passengers and for buyers in grocery stores, while the decision to reopen theaters and cinemas is expected to be made in the future depending on the further epidemiological situation, Movsumov said.

Individuals entering large shopping centers and educational institutions without COVID passports will be fined in the amount ranging from 200 manat ($117.6) to 400 manat ($235.3), and officials - from 4,000 manat ($2,353) to 5,000 manat ($2,940), Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at the briefing.

The existence of COVID-19 passports will be checked though a newly-launched mobile application. However, the presidential aide expressed concerns that some doctors issue fake COVID-19 passports in the country.

In the meantime, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said that there is a sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases in the country. Commenting on possible vaccination of children against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Garayeva said that this is under study.