Mobile vaccination organized in Baku

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry are offering mobile COVID-19 vaccinations at the ministry's reception centers across the country.

The mobile vaccination is aimed at ensuring that all citizens have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Only citizens who have applied to the ministry's citizens' reception centers can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mobile teams are organized in four DOST Centers in Baku, in Absheron DOST Center, the Ministry's reception office, the reception centers of the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation and the State Social Protection Center.

Only CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine is provided for vaccination in such centers. Vaccination of citizens is carried out after a medical examination.

Is should be noted that as of August 16, Azerbaijani citizens are allowed to visit the reception centers of the Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry, the ministry's institutions and DOST Centers only with a COVID-19 passport.

Earlier, on June 24, the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units organized mobile teams to speed up the vaccination process, thus organizing mobile vaccinations at Bravo Hypermarkets near Ahmadli and Koroglu metro stations as well as in Daniz Mall and 28 Mall.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10. The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Under the amendments made to the decision “On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions” in the Cabinet of Minister briefing, as of September 1, residents over 18 will be required to have COVID-19 vaccines for use services of public catering establishments, hotels and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first applied as of May 31 for entry to sports and recreational centers and later for entry to concerts and weddings.

Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country as of August 9.

Azerbaijan has registered 373,175 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 5,866,215 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,473,806 citizens, and the second one to 2,392,409 citizens.