Leaders of Nizami Ganjavi International Center publish books dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi

By Trend

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia, Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of NGIC, Vice President of the World Bank (1992-2000) have published books dedicated to the 880th birth anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, Trend reports.

For the first time in history, one of the well-known scientists of the world Ismail Serageldin wrote a book titled “Nizami Ganjavi: The Poet and the Sage”.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga wrote the first-ever book titled “Nizami Ganjavi’s ‘Seven Beauties’ and other essays on literature”.

This is the greatest event in the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The presentation of the books is scheduled for September.