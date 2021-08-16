Country registers 1,851 new COVID-19 cases, 402 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,851 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 16.

Some 402 patients have recovered and 17 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 369,853 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 339,327 patients have recovered, 5,170 people have died. Currently, 25,356 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,695 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,220,135 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,794,483 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,420,144 citizens, and the second one to 2,374,339 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 251 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.