Changeable cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on August 17. Rain is expected in some parts of the Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow tomorrow.

The air temperature will be 23-25 ??° C at night, 32-36 ° C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 23-25 ??° C at night and 33-35 ° C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm to 758 mm Hg. The relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

The sea water temperature on the northern beaches, including Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, will reach 26-27 ° C.

The sea temperature on the southern beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhovo, will be 27-28 ° C.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. However, thunderstorms are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will intensify in some places.

The air temperature will be 19-24 ° at night, 34-38 ° in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be14-19 °at night and 23-28 ° in the daytime.