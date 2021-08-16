Azerbaijan confirms 2,993 more COVID-19 cases, 646 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 2,993 new COVID-19 cases, 646 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 368,002 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 338,925 of them have recovered, and 5,153 people have died. Currently, 23,924 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,376 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,210,440 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 54,890 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 39,551 citizens, and the second one to 15,339 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,794,232 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,419,938 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,374,294 people - the second dose.