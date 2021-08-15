Azerbaijan confirms 3,508 more COVID-19 cases, 610 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 3,508 new COVID-19 cases, 610 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 365,009 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 338,279 of them have recovered, and 5,138 people have died. Currently, 21,592 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,956 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,195,064 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 68,204 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 48,370 citizens, and the second one to 19,834 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,739,342 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,380,387 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,358,955 people - the second dose.