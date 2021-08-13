Country registers 1,769 new COVID-19 cases, 648 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,769 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 13.

Some 648 patients have recovered and 16 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 361,501 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 337,669 patients have recovered, 5,125 people have died. Currently, 18,707 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,945 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,178,108 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 5,671,138 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,332,017 citizens, and the second one to 2,339,121 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 63,547 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.