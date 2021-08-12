Azerbaijan confirms 2,396 COVID-19 cases, 674 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 2,396 new COVID-19 cases, 674 patients have recovered, and eleven patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 357,058 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 336,445 of them have recovered, and 5,095 people have died. Currently, 15,518 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,792 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,147,588 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 65,269 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 43,380 citizens, and the second one to 21,889 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,543,311 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,243,487 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,299,824 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.