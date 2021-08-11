Hot weather expected in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Hot weather is expected in Baku on August 11-14. Northeast wind will be followed by the southeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +25-28 °C at night, +37-39 in the daytime, +40-41 °C in some places, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +26-28 °C at night, and +38-40 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 60-70 percent at night, 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the mountainous area. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +23-26 °C at night, +36-41 °C and 42 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, and +26-31 °C in the daytime.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the maximum temperature will reach +37-40 C °, +41-+42 °C in some places as well as +35-40 °C in the regions. In Nakhchivan, the temperature will reach + 42-43 °C.