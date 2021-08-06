Country registers 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 345 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,242 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 6.

Some 345 patients have recovered and 8 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 349,316 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 334,258 patients have recovered, 5,051 people have died. Currently, 10,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,819 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,094,565 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.