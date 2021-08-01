Azerbaijan confirms 671 more COVID-19 cases, 202 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 671 new COVID-19 cases, 202 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports on August 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 344,520 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,128 of them have recovered, and 5,027 people have died. Currently, 6,365. people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,400 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,043,740 tests have been conducted so far.