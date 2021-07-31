Azerbaijan hosts regular meeting of working group on environmental issues

By Trend

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centrally resolving issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports on July 31.

Representatives of the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Agriculture, Emergency Situations and other relevant government agencies took part in the meeting.

The members of the Working Group were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out by the relevant structures in order to assess the environmental situation in the liberated lands within the framework of the ‘Action Plan for resolving military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan’, including monitoring carried out to control pollution of transboundary rivers and assess the radioecological situation.

Representatives of the relevant structures also provided information on the implementation of the Action Plan, discussions were held in the direction of resolving issues arising during the events.

Damage to the environment and natural resources are assessed in accordance with the legislation. For a legal assessment, the materials of the investigation on the Zangilan and Jabrayil districts have been transferred to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, and a certificate on the Fuzuli district is being prepared.

To prepare general plans of cities and settlements in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the cities of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Gubadly, villages of these districts and the village of Hadrut (Khojavand district), aerial photographs of an area of more than 187 square kilometers were made using drones, orthophoto maps and digital topographic maps on a scale of 1:1000 and 1:2000, which were submitted to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The members of the group were informed about the work done by structures, which should connect to the Digital Geological Information System of the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and the planned trainings in this regard, recommendations were given to eliminate the shortcomings.

According to the informational summary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, during June, 116 fires were recorded in the liberated territories. As a result of the implementation of the instructions of the headquarters and the measures taken, the number of fires in July was reduced to 60.

Work continues on the creation of an electronic map of hydrological objects in the liberated territories of Karabakh based on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) based on images from the Azersky satellite and drones.

The clarification of the locations of new automatic hydrological devices to be installed on the rivers has been completed, the measurement of the water content of the rivers and the determination of the degree of pollution, as well as analytical control of quantitative and qualitative indicators on the Okhchuchay river flowing through the territory of the Zangilan district, continue.

The group carries out its activities in the format of close contacts and exchange of information with other working groups of the Interdepartmental Center.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.