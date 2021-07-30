No side effects because of AstraZeneca-Sputnik V vaccine combination, Russia says

By Trend

Proceeding from the study of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, there are no severe side effects and cases of illness after vaccination, says the report of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"The world's first study of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan demonstrates the absence of severe side effects and cases of illness after vaccination against COVID-19," the message said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and partners will publish the first data on the immunogenicity of the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan in August 2021.

The study in the field of safety and immunogenicity of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan was launched in February 2021. Some 50 volunteers have been already vaccinated. The enrollment of volunteers for the clinical trial is underway.