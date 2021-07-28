Intermittent rain expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on July 29. Northwest wind will be followed by a moderate northeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 21-24 ° C at night, 27-30 ° C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 21-23 ° C at night, 28-30 ° C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The sea water temperature on the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) will be 23-24 ° C.

Meanwhile, the sea water temperature on the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov) will reach 24-25 ° C.

Thunderstorms are expected in the northern and western regions. Precipitation will gradually stop in the late afternoon. It will be foggy in some places. Hail is expected as well.

The air temperature will be 18-23 ° C at night, 27-32 ° C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 9-14 ° C at night, 15-20 ° C in the daytime.