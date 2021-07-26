Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination

By Trend

Persons who cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan due to the health condition, will be issued a certificate on the presence of contraindications to vaccination, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov told reporters, Trend reports.

The issuance of these certificates is envisaged for pregnant women; nursing mothers, as well as other persons for whom vaccination is contraindicated, Movsumov said.

With this aim, the Ministry of Health will create a special commission, the official added.